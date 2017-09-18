Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws for just 179 yards

Cousins completed 18 of 27 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-20 overtime win over the Rams.

After turning the ball over three times in Week 1, Cousins took care of the football against the Rams and led the Redskins to the overtime victory. While it was another poor fantasy showing from Cousins, this could prove to be a buy-low spot. Washington has the weapons to succeed, and next week's matchup against Oakland could turn into a high-scoring shootout.