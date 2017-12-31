Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three interceptions versus Giants

Cousins completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 158 yards and three interceptions during Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Giants. He also scored a 12-yard touchdown on his lone carry of the game.

Cousins just 54 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions for the first time this season, including one in his own end on the first possession that led to a Giants touchdown. He was enjoying a tremendous campaign as recently as Wee 12 but finished with just two games over 200 passing yards and an 8:8 touchdown-turnover ratio over his final five contests. While he enjoyed a career year in 2016, Cousins regressed dramatically in terms of yardage this season and slightly so in terms of turnovers. He'll now become a free agent once again, and it remains to be seen if Washington wishes to sign him to a big contract, apply the franchise tag once again or explore other options under center.