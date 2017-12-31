Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three interceptions versus Giants
Cousins completed 20 of 37 pass attempts for 158 yards and three interceptions during Sunday's 18-10 loss to the Giants. He also scored a 12-yard touchdown on his lone carry of the game.
Cousins just 54 percent of his passes and threw three interceptions for the first time this season, including one in his own end on the first possession that led to a Giants touchdown. He was enjoying a tremendous campaign as recently as Wee 12 but finished with just two games over 200 passing yards and an 8:8 touchdown-turnover ratio over his final five contests. While he enjoyed a career year in 2016, Cousins regressed dramatically in terms of yardage this season and slightly so in terms of turnovers. He'll now become a free agent once again, and it remains to be seen if Washington wishes to sign him to a big contract, apply the franchise tag once again or explore other options under center.
More News
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three TDs versus Broncos•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Held below 200 yards again•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws for 151 yards in blowout loss•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Constantly under duress in Week 13 loss•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws two touchdowns in win•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Tops 300 yards with three touchdowns in loss•
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 17 DFS advice
Your seasonal leagues might be over, but Jamey Eisenberg says you can still get your Fantasy...
-
Fantasy football, Week 17: Bench Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...