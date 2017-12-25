Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three TDs versus Broncos
Cousins completed 19 of 37 pass attempts for 299 yards, three touchdowns and one interception Sunday against the Broncos. He also carried five times for eight yards in the 27-11 win.
Cousins completed just over half of his passes on the day, but a big second half helped him to his highest yardage total since Week 11. With the score still close, he completed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Josh Doctson before putting the game away with a 31-yard strike to Vernon Davis. Cousins had struggled a bit over his previous four games, averaging just 210 yards passing with seven touchdowns compared to five turnovers. He produced one of his finest performances of the season in this one, however, and will look to finish strong against a hapless Giants team next week.
