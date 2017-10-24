Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three touchdowns in loss
Cousins completed 30 of 40 passes for 303 yards, three touchdowns and an interception in Monday night's 34-24 loss to the Eagles. He also rushed three times for 18 yards.
Cousins was responsible for all of Washington's end-zone trips, which all occurred from inside the red zone. With two touchdowns to tight end Jordan Reed and another to tailback Chris Thompson, though, Cousins once again didn't get much production out of his wide receivers. In fact, none of the Redskins wideouts topped 40 yards. To his credit, Cousins has still tossed for 300 yards three times in his past four outings, while totaling 11 touchdowns versus two interceptions over that span as well. That illustrates the signal caller's strong form ahead of Sunday's next divisional matchup, a home date with the Cowboys.
