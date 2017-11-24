Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws two touchdowns in win
Cousins completed 19-of-31 passes for 242-yards, two touchdowns, and an interception in Thursday's 20-10 Thanksgiving win over the Giants.
Cousins was involved in every touchdown during the game, as the Giants' lone score occurred on pick-six of the quarterback in the third-quarter. He was relatively efficient outside of the interception on a night where offense was hard to come by. The 29-year-old has now thrown multiple touchdowns in consecutive weeks, and will try to string it to three for the first time this season when the Redskins take on the Cowboys in Week 13.
