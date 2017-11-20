Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Tops 300 yards with three touchdowns in loss

Cousins completed 22 of 32 passes for 322 yards and three touchdowns without an interception while rushing three times for 11 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints.

Cousins exited briefly in the third quarter after taking a hit to the head on the same play that saw running back Chris Thompson break his fibula, but the quarterback was able to return unlike his backfield mate. While Cousins will surely miss a receiving back that's provided over 500 yards and four touchdowns through the air, he still has the weapons to succeed in Washington's pass-heavy offense. Cousins has made owners happy of late with over 320 passing yards in consecutive games, giving him five outings with over 300 yards this season.