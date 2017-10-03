Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Two touchdowns in loss
Cousins completed 14 of 24 attempts for 220 yards and two touchdowns and added 38 rushing yards on seven attempts in Monday's 29-20 loss to the Chiefs.
Cousins was firing on all cylinders to open the game, tossing a 44-yard touchdown to Terrelle Pryor in the first quarter, which helped to give the Redskins an earlier 10-0 advantage. While the offense was limited in the second half, Cousins did show off his rushing ability late in the game. He picked up two key first downs with his feet on the Redskins' final drive, ending the night as the team's leading-rusher. A drop by Josh Doctson in the end zone on a well-delivered ball would of given the Redskins the lead and left Cousins with his third passing touchdown of the game, but the team instead had to settle for a field goal. The veteran quarterback performed admirably on Monday night, but still finds himself on different wavelengths with his targets at moments - something the team will look to correct during their upcoming bye week.
