Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Visiting Minnesota

Cousins will start free agency with a visit to Minnesota, where he already has a three-year, $84 million offer on the table, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Cousins may actually prefer a three-year contract to a longer deal, potentially allowing him to hit the open market again in 2021 when the new Collective Bargaining Agreement will begin. The Vikings have emerged as a clear favorite to sign him, boasting what's easily the best roster among QB-needy teams. The Jets might be willing to pay Cousins more, but he'd have a tough time reaching the playoffs in New York this upcoming season. In addition to an excellent defense, Minnesota offers a potent offensive skill-position core of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Dalvin Cook (knee) and Kyle Rudolph. The 29-year-old quarterback would be well positioned to win games and pile up stats.