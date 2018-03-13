Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Visiting Minnesota
Cousins will start free agency with a visit to Minnesota, where he already has a three-year, $84 million offer on the table, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Cousins may actually prefer a three-year contract to a longer deal, potentially allowing him to hit the open market again in 2021 when the new Collective Bargaining Agreement will begin. The Vikings have emerged as a clear favorite to sign him, boasting what's easily the best roster among QB-needy teams. The Jets might be willing to pay Cousins more, but he'd have a tough time reaching the playoffs in New York this upcoming season. In addition to an excellent defense, Minnesota offers a potent offensive skill-position core of Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Dalvin Cook (knee) and Kyle Rudolph. The 29-year-old quarterback would be well positioned to win games and pile up stats.
More News
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Avoids franchise tag•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Headed for free agency•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: May receive franchise tag again•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Poised to become free agent in March•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Expected to hit the market•
-
Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Throws three interceptions versus Giants•
-
2018 offseason preview
We've got another busy NFL offseason ahead of us, and you need to know who might be available....
-
Does Landry lose in Cleveland?
The Browns aren't known for their incredible receivers, but that will change with Jarvis Landry...
-
Robinson, Watkins landing spots
No franchise tag? No problem! Allen Robinson and Sammy Watkins figure to be on the move this...
-
Landry's best Fantasy destinations
Jarvis Landry will become wealthy this spring, but which destination will make his Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Reading warning signs
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early busts for the 2018 season.
-
Sleepers 1.0: Targeting upside
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at some early sleepers for the 2018 season.