Redskins' Kirk Cousins: Will see very little action Thursday

Cousins won't play more than 1-2 series during Thursday's preseason contest in Baltimore, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Playing under the franchise tag for a second consecutive campaign, Cousins is again betting on himself to parlay performance into a massive contract. In the Redskins' first exhibition, he'll only see the field for a brief stretch, instead focusing on game situation and working with head coach Jay Gruden on the headset for the first time. Once Cousins' time on the field comes to an end, Colt McCoy and Nate Sudfeld will take charge of the offense for the rest of the evening.