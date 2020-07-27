A limited offseason program combined with the cancellation of the preseason could work in Allen's favor if the Washington quarterback job is truly up for grabs, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

New coach Ron Rivera has hinted at Haskins being the starter but hasn't outright committed to it. Allen and offensive coordinator Scott Turner worked together in Carolina last season, while Haskins is in the difficult position of learning a new offense on a shortened schedule. The 2019 first-round pick should still be viewed as the favorite to start Week 1, but the possibility of Allen making it a camp battle can't be ruled out. Haskins and Allen were arguably the two worst starting QBs in the NFL last year, though Mason Rudolph and Mitchell Trubisky gave them a run for their money.