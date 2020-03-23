Redskins' Kyle Allen: Traded to Washington
The Panthers are trading Allen to Washington, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
The Panthers reached an agreement with P.J. Walker earlier Monday, adding another body to a crowded QB room. Allen will now be reunited with Washington head coach Ron Rivera, who held the same role in Carolina from 2011 to mid-2019. With Dwayne Haskins unproven and Alex Smith (leg) uncertain to play football again, Allen is pretty much in the best situation he could've hoped for, though it doesn't mean he'll be handed a roster spot. The 24-year-old was one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL last season, accounting for 46 sacks, 16 interceptions and 13 fumbles in 13 games. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports the Panthers will receive a fifth-round draft pick in the trade.
