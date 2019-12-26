Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Absent from practice Thursday

Collins (shoulder) did not practice Thursday.

Collins has missed back-to-back practices due to a shoulder injury. If he's unable to suit up Week 17 against the Cowboys, Troy Apke (knee) and Maurice Smith will be candidates to play increased roles in Washington's secondary.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends