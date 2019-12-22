Redskins' Landon Collins: All clear for Week 16
Collins (Achilles) will play in Sunday's game versus the Giants.
Collins was in danger of missing time after he missed the first two practices of the week but he logged a full workload Friday. The 25-year-old hasn't missed a snap all season and is expected to continue his usual role now that he's officially healthy.
