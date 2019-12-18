Redskins' Landon Collins: Battling Achilles injury
Collins has an Achilles injury and didn't participate at practice Wednesday.
Collins played every defensive snap during Sunday's loss to the Eagles and had five total tackles, so it's unclear when he actually sustained the injury. The 25-year-old hasn't missed a snap this season, so his practice participation the next couple days could have a major impact on the Redskins' defensive outlook for Week 16.
