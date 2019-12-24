Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Forces fumble in loss

Collins was credited with six tackles (four solo), a pass breakup and a forced fumble in Sunday's 41-35 loss to the Giants.

Despite heading into the matchup wearing the questionable tag due to an Achilles injury, Collins logged his biggest tackle effort in the last three weeks, together with just his second forced fumble and fourth pass breakup of the season. He needs just nine tackles against the Cowboys in Week 17 to pass his career high of 125.

