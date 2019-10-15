Redskins' Landon Collins: Forces fumble in win

Collins finished with 12 tackles, including a sack, and also forced a fumble in Washington's 17-16 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

Collins has been an effective tackler through six weeks, already with 55, but has yet to record an interception. Meanwhile, Collins' sack in Sunday's win was his first of 2019 and just the fifth sack of the 25-year-old safety's career.

