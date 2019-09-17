Redskins' Landon Collins: Leads team in tackles

Collins recorded 12 tackles (nine solo) in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.

Collins was flying all over the field on Sunday, as he led the team in tackles. He also played every defensive snap in the contest. Collins has plenty of experience against the Cowboys, given his previous tenure with the Giants. He'll now face a somewhat more unknown opponent when the Bears come to town on Monday night.

