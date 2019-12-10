Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Notches four solo tackles Sunday

Collins registered four solo tackles in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Packers.

The performance tied Collins' seasonal mark for fewest tackles, which he previously set in Week 7. He needs 20 more to pass his career high of 125.

