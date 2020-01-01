Redskins' Landon Collins: Piles up 117 tackles in 15 games

Collins (shoulder) finished 2019 with 117 tackles (78 solo), one sack, two forced fumbles and four passes defended in 15 games.

It's debatable whether Collins lived up to his six-year, $84 million contract, but he at least provided a level of reliability to a secondary plagued by injuries and disappointing play. The former Giant finished third among the league's defensive backs in tackles, and he played every snap on defense prior to missing Week 17 with a shoulder injury. On the other hand, Collins failed to pick off a pass for a second straight season, and he landed 40th out of 93 qualified safeties in PFF's grading. He'll celebrate his 26th birthday in January, and he'll be working with a new coaching staff - including head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio - when he returns for the offseason program in April. There hasn't been any report of Collins needing surgery on his injured shoulder.