Redskins' Landon Collins: Posts five tackles in loss

Collins logged five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's loss to the Eagles.

That's three games of five or fewer tackles in his last five. The fifth-year vet will need to pick up the pace in the season's final two weeks if he hopes to pass his career high of 125. He's currently at 111 (74 solo).

