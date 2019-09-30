Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Posts nine tackles

Collins made nine tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 24-3 loss to the Giants.

Collins is averaging nine tackles per game so far, and he has yet to leave the field. The 25-year-old safety will continue having plenty of responsibility in the Redskins' secondary, and he's on pace for fourth 100-tackle output in five years.

