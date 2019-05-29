Redskins' Landon Collins: Practicing in full

Collins (shoulder) is practicing in full Wednesday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

It appears Collins has received medical clearance to participate in team drills after starting OTAs as a limited participant. With the torn labrum that prevented him from playing in January's Pro Bowl behind him, Collins can take advantage of the extra practice reps he otherwise wouldn't be getting if he were still in recovery.

More News
Our Latest Stories