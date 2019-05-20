Redskins' Landon Collins: Present but limited at OTAs

Collins (shoulder) is present at OTAs but is not going through full team drills, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

One of Washington's biggest offseason acquisitions, Collins is still working his way back from a torn labrum in his left shoulder. It's unclear at this stage whether Collins will be a full go until the start of training camp.

