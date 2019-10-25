Redskins' Landon Collins: Reaches double-digit tackles

Collins had 11 tackles (six solo) in Thursday's 19-9 loss to the Vikings.

It's the third time this season Collins has recorded double-digit tackles as he continues to lead the team in the category. The 25-year-old has 70 tackles (47 solo), one sack and one forced fumble at the midway point of the season.

