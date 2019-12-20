Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Receives questionable tag

Collins (Achilles) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Giants.

Collins didn't partake in the first two practices of the week, but he worked as a full participant Friday and appears on track to face New York. The 25-year-old hasn't missed a snap this season, and he should be able to attempt to continue that streak Sunday.

