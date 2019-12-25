Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Sidelined to start week

Collins (shoulder) was a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Collins appears to have picked up a shoulder injury during Week 16's loss to the Giants. His status in practice will bear monitoring over the course of the week.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends