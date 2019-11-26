Play

Redskins' Landon Collins: Totals 10 tackles

Collins had 10 tackles (eight solo) in Sunday's 19-16 win over Detroit.

It's the fourth time this season Collins has reached double-digit tackles as he's been a fairly consistent IDP contributor in 2019. The 25-year-old has 93 tackles (64 solo), two passes defensed, one sack and one forced fumble through 11 games.

