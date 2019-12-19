Redskins' Landon Collins: Trending in right direction
Coach Bill Callahan said Thursday that Collins (Achilles) has a good shot to suit up against the Giants on Sunday, Kyle Stackpole of the Redskins' official site reports.
Collins is receiving a precautionary rest day Thursday, so he'll likely be listed as a non-participant in practice. Callahan's exact words were that Collins "shouldn't be an issue" for Week 16, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. The 25-year-old hasn't yet missed a snap this season, and if he's able to upgrade to a full practice Friday it'll dismiss any worries about his availability.
