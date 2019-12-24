Redskins' Landon Collins: Unable to contain Barkley

Collins generated six tackles, one pass breakup and one forced fumble during Sunday's overtime loss to the Giants.

Collins seemingly hasn't made the kind of impact the Redskins were probably hoping for out of the expensive offseason addition. The sentiment around the situation perhaps only got harsher during the second loss of the year to a Giants team that now seems wise to have let Collins sign an $84 million contract elsewhere. Not only was the strong safety unable to help much in containing running back Saquon Barkley -- who registered 279 scrimmage yards and two touchdowns in this one, including a 67-yard touchdown run -- but Collins also let Daniel Jones rack up a new career high with five touchdowns passes. Perhaps his relatively weak supporting cast isn't allowing him to play at his best, but Collins has been much more of a fantasy than real-life asset this season. At least he has a chance to set a new career high in tackles this weekend if he can notch at least nine during this weekend's finale against the Cowboys.