Redskins' Landon Collins: Won't face Cowboys

Collins (shoulder) is ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Cowboys, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Collins recorded 117 tackles (78 solo), one sack, four defended passes and two forced fumbles across 15 contests in 2019. In his stead, expect Maurice Smith to play an expanded role in Washington's secondary Week 17.

