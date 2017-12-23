Redskins' LeShun Daniels: Hits injured reserve
The Redskins placed Daniels (hand) on injured reserve Saturday.
Daniels fractured his hand at practice Thursday and was lost for the season. The 22-year-old is the fifth Washington running back to land on injured reserve this season, and Kenny Hilliard was signed to provide more depth at the position.
More News
-
Redskins' LeShun Daniels: Out with broken hand•
-
Redskins' LeShun Daniels: First game action Sunday•
-
Redskins' LeShun Daniels: Signs with Washington•
-
LeShun Daniels: Released from Chargers' practice squad•
-
LeShun Daniels: Earns spot on San Diego practice squad•
-
LeShun Daniels: Let go by Patriots•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.