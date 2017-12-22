Redskins' LeShun Daniels: Out with broken hand
Daniels fractured his hand during Thursday's practice and will miss the rest of the season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
With starting running back Samaje Perine listed as questionable with a groin injury, Daniels might have landed in a key role for Sunday's game against the Broncos if he hadn't injured his hand. The undrafted rookie has plenty of time to get healthy for the start of the offseason program, but there's no guarantee the Redskins even keep him around that long. The team already has four running backs on injured reserve, led by Chris Thompson (leg) and Rob Kelley (ankle).
More News
-
Redskins' LeShun Daniels: First game action Sunday•
-
Redskins' LeShun Daniels: Signs with Washington•
-
LeShun Daniels: Released from Chargers' practice squad•
-
LeShun Daniels: Earns spot on San Diego practice squad•
-
LeShun Daniels: Let go by Patriots•
-
Patriots' LeShun Daniels: Practices in full pads•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 RB sleepers
There are plenty of sleeper running backs for Week 16, but Jamey Eisenberg says Kapri Bibbs...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 WR sleepers
It could be a tough week for receivers because of injuries, but Jamey Eisenberg has plenty...