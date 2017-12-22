Daniels fractured his hand during Thursday's practice and will miss the rest of the season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With starting running back Samaje Perine listed as questionable with a groin injury, Daniels might have landed in a key role for Sunday's game against the Broncos if he hadn't injured his hand. The undrafted rookie has plenty of time to get healthy for the start of the offseason program, but there's no guarantee the Redskins even keep him around that long. The team already has four running backs on injured reserve, led by Chris Thompson (leg) and Rob Kelley (ankle).