Paulsen is signing with Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

It's a good spot for Paulsen to compete for playing time, considering Washington is losing Jordan Reed (free agent) and Vernon Davis (retirement) this offseason. The team still needs more help at tight end, considering Paulsen didn't play any NFL games last season and has never gone over 308 yards in a campaign. That 308-yard season actually occurred back in 2012 for Washington.

