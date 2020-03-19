Redskins' Logan Thomas: Gets opportunity in Washington
Thomas is signing with Washington, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas will have a nice opportunity to earn playing time in Washington, where both Jordan Reed (free agent) and Vernon Davis (retired) have exited the picture at tight end. The team finished out 2019 with Jeremy Sprinkle and Hale Hentges atop its depth chart, while Thomas served as the No. 2 tight end in Detroit after T.J. Hockenson suffered a season-ending ankle injury. Thomas played quarterback at Virginia Tech from 2010 to 2013, so he's arguably still a work in progress as he prepares for his age-29 season. Washington eventually figures to bring in more competition at tight end.
