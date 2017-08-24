Play

Crowley was traded to the Redskins on Wednesday in exchange for CB Dashaun Phillips, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Steelers -- who are set at center as long as five-time Pro Bowler Maurkice Pouncey is around -- likely wanted to create more competition at cornerback. Now in Washington, Crowley will compete for the backup role to starter Spencer Long.

