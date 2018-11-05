Bowanko signed a contract with the Redskins on Monday.

Bowanko spent the offseason in New England, and will now provide some much-needed depth to Washington's offensive line. With starting guards Shawn Lauvao (knee) and Brandon Scherff (pectoral) both having suffered season-ending injuries, Bowanko could slot into the starting rotation as early as Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

