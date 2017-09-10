Redskins' Mack Brown: Healthy scratch Sunday
Brown won't play in Week 1 against the Eagles due to coach's decision.
Brown wasn't expected to play as he's likely the last running back on Washington's depth chart. Barring injuries at the position, he likely won't see much action early in the season.
