Brown carried six times for 27 yards in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.

Brown saw an increased role with Rob Kelley (ribs) inactive and carried the ball well, but still saw only 10 of 68 offensive snaps. The 24-year-old remained well behind Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson, and will likely only sneak a few carries if Kelley remains out.

