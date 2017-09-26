Redskins' Mack Brown: Logs six carries
Brown carried six times for 27 yards in Sunday's victory over the Raiders.
Brown saw an increased role with Rob Kelley (ribs) inactive and carried the ball well, but still saw only 10 of 68 offensive snaps. The 24-year-old remained well behind Samaje Perine and Chris Thompson, and will likely only sneak a few carries if Kelley remains out.
More News
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...