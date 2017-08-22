Redskins' Mack Brown: Quiet in Saturday's loss
Brown recorded two receptions for 17 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.
Brown managed only 19 offensive reps Saturday and failed to record a carry. His two receptions were short dump-off passes, one of which he managed to turn into a 13-yard gain, but overall it was a relatively quiet performance from the second-year back. Fifth on the depth chart, it may be difficult for Brown to carve out reps in Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
ADP Review: Sorting out Pats RBs
Mike Gillislee was the popular Fantasy option among the New England backfield coming into training...
-
Deep sleepers for every team
Heath Cummings looks beyond the first 12 rounds, to find a deep sleeper for all 32 NFL tea...
-
Podcast: Drafting rookie RBs
Will this new crop of running backs change the Fantasy landscape? Our Fantasy Football Podcast...
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...