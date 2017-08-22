Play

Brown recorded two receptions for 17 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.

Brown managed only 19 offensive reps Saturday and failed to record a carry. His two receptions were short dump-off passes, one of which he managed to turn into a 13-yard gain, but overall it was a relatively quiet performance from the second-year back. Fifth on the depth chart, it may be difficult for Brown to carve out reps in Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories