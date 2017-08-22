Brown recorded two receptions for 17 yards in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.

Brown managed only 19 offensive reps Saturday and failed to record a carry. His two receptions were short dump-off passes, one of which he managed to turn into a 13-yard gain, but overall it was a relatively quiet performance from the second-year back. Fifth on the depth chart, it may be difficult for Brown to carve out reps in Sunday's matchup with the Bengals.