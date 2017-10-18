Play

Brown had an 11-yard reception and added two yards on two carries in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers.

The three total touches marked the first time Brown got his hands on the ball in three weeks. Expect the limelight to be short-lived. Brown served as a sub for Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine on Sunday, but may find himself inactive once Rob Kelley (ankle), who will practice this week, is back in the fold.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories