Redskins' Mack Brown: Tallies 13 total yards
Brown had an 11-yard reception and added two yards on two carries in Sunday's 26-24 win over the 49ers.
The three total touches marked the first time Brown got his hands on the ball in three weeks. Expect the limelight to be short-lived. Brown served as a sub for Chris Thompson and Samaje Perine on Sunday, but may find himself inactive once Rob Kelley (ankle), who will practice this week, is back in the fold.
