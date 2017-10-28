Brown was waived by the Redskins on Saturday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Brown has seen minimal offensive action this season with eight carries for 27 yards, and was active for only three of the Redskins' six games thus far. The 26-year-old was let go to add offensive guard Arie Kouandjio, as Washington's offensive line is plagued by injury.

