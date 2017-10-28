Redskins' Mack Brown: Waived by Redskins
Brown was waived by the Redskins on Saturday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Brown has seen minimal offensive action this season with eight carries for 27 yards, and was active for only three of the Redskins' six games thus far. The 26-year-old was let go to add offensive guard Arie Kouandjio, as Washington's offensive line is plagued by injury.
More News
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 8 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 8, as well as some DFS suggestions on...
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Week 8 QB rankings
Drew Brees, Tom Brady, and... Dak Prescott? Yep, that's what the top of our QB rankings look...
-
Week 8 TE rankings
Le'Veon Bell is being fed touches, which is why he's at the top of our expert rankings for...