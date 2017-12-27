The Redskins promoted Garner from the practice squad to their 53-man roster Wednesday, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.

Garner previously attended training camp with the Redskins before being cut in September and latching on with the team's practice squad. He'll slot in fourth on the depth chart at tight end for Washington, making it uncertain if he'll dress for the season finale Sunday against the Giants.

