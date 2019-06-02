Garner was unable to practice at OTAs while still rehabbing from a torn ACL, Jake Kring-Schreifels of the team's official site reports.

Garner suffered a torn ACL in August of last season, and still seems to be working his way back from that injury. The 27-year-old has played just one regular season game in his career thus far, and faces a loaded depth chart at tight end to secure a roster spot for 2019.