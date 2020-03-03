Redskins' Marcus Baugh: Inks deal in Washington
Baugh signed with the Redskins on Tuesday.
Baugh spent the 2019 season on the Panthers' injured reserve with an undisclosed injury, and he still hasn't made his NFL debut since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. With Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis both retiring this year, Baugh will be among a few other tight ends vying for a Week 1 roster spot.
