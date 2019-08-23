Redskins' Marquis Flowers: Out with Achilles strain
Flowers has been ruled out for the rest of Thursday's preseason game against the Falcons due to an Achilles strain.
Flowers was in the process of competing for a depth role at linebacker, though this injury certainly won't help his chances of making the 53-man roster. It's unclear if he'll be ready to play in the final week of the preseason against Baltimore.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left ankle at New England in preseason play. It's the same ankle that was...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...