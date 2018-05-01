Redskins' Martez Carter: Signs as priority UDFA

Carter signed with the Redskins after going undrafted, Cory Diaz of The News Star reports.

Coming out of Grambling State, the 193-pound running back was viewed as a potential late-round pick but ultimately had to settle for priority UDFA status. He drew interest from a slew of teams, ultimately choosing Washington over Philadelphia, Carolina, San Francisco, Baltimore and Seattle, among others. Carter is a strong candidate for the Washington practice squad, after averaging 6.6 yards on 396 carries and 13.0 yards on 74 receptions during his collegiate career, with 42 combined touchdowns (29 rushing, nine receiving, four on kick returns) in 48 games. He'll likely need to carve out a career as a passing-down specialist and return man.