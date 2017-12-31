Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Available Sunday
Spaight (ankle/illness) is listed as active Sunday versus the Giants in New York.
Spaight has been productive at times during his third season, tallying at least seven tackles in seven of 14 appearances. With the team's leading tackler, Zach Brown (knee/Achilles) out of commission yet again, Spaight has a decent shot to post eight (or more) stops fora third straight game.
