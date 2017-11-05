Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Cleared to play Sunday
Spaight (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
Spaight turned in his most productive outing of the season in the Week 8 loss to the Cowboys with seven tackles across 53 snaps, but he came out of the contest nursing the shoulder injury. It doesn't look like it will prevent Spaight from taking the field Sunday, however, leaving the linebacker in line to see action on special teams and as part of sub packages on defense.
