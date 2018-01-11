Spaight posted 75 tackles (45 solo) and two pass breakups in 15 games with the Redskins in 2017.

Spaight's third season was up-and-down but he finished on a strong note with 29 tackles over the final three games of the season. The inconsistency made him a difficult to trust IDP option, which included six games with two tackles or less. The 24-year-old is entering the final season of his rookie contract and could have more opportunities at inside linebacker with starters Zach Brown and Mason Foster currently unsigned for 2018.