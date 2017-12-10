Redskins' Martrell Spaight: Gets green light for Sunday
Spaight (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
The ankle injury limited Spaight's participation in practice this week and resulted in him taking a questionable designation into Sunday, but he never seemed in serious peril of sitting out after playing through the issue last week. Look for Spaight to share snaps with Zach Vigil at the inside linebacker spot next to Zach Brown.
